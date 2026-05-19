TMC's Saayoni Ghosh reacts as BJP leader in UP declares ₹1-cr bounty for ‘whoever brings her severed head’

The row is over an image shared by Ghosh on social media which had stirred controversy leading to an FIR in 2015. Ghosh had claimed that her account had been hacked at the time and the Shivling image been posted by the hackers.

This triggered sharp reactions from the Trinamool Congress leader, who termed the statement an open death threat and demanded immediate action against the BJP leader.

"Whoever brings Saayoni Ghosh’s severed head will be given a reward of ₹1 crore,” Dixit pointedly said, according to several videos circulated on social media. Speaking to a web channel, Dixit did not deny having made the “reward” comment.

Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Tuesday noted she had received an “open death threat” after Sikandrabad Nagar Palika chairman and BJP leader Pradeep Dixit in Uttar Pradesh announced a ₹1 crore “reward” for anyone who “beheads” her.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Ghosh wrote on X: “I am taken aback to see a public announcement offering a ₹1 crore reward for my beheading, issued by none other than a Nagar Palika Chairman and BJP leader from Sikandrabad, UP. This threat is circulating widely across social media platforms and has been reported in the mainstream media."

She added, “Is declaring a bounty to behead a woman, a sitting Member of Parliament — issued by a BJP public representative in a BJP-ruled state — the true idea of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ in New Bharat?”, referring to terms used for women empowerment by the BJP government.

Ghosh also questioned the BJP leadership over women’s safety, saying an elected representative was now facing “an open death threat” from a member of the ruling party.

She urged the West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh police authorities to take immediate legal action against the BJP leader.

“I want to thank all my well-wishers who have expressed concern for my safety. Rest assured, I will continue to exercise my democratic right to be a voice of dissent both inside and outside Parliament and I will not be bullied into silence,” she further wrote.

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Why the row over Ghosh? The row stems from a 2015 social media post from Ghosh’s account that resurfaced in 2021 and again during the recent West Bengal elections. An FIR had previously been filed against her over the post.

Ghosh had maintained that her social media account was hacked in 2015 and that the image was uploaded by the hacker.

She said the post was removed immediately after she regained access to the account.