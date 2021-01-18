Bengali actor’s 2015 tweet hurt my religious sentiments: BJP leader
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy has filed a complaint against Bengali actor Saayoni Ghosh accusing her of hurting his religious sentiments.
“I am a regular user of the social media Twitter. Today I found on this media that one Saayoni Ghosh, address unknown, believed to be an actress in Bengali Tv serials, has posted a picture of a woman putting a condom on a Shivalinga,” Roy wrote in his police complaint.
The complaint was lodged with the Rabindra Sarobar police station in Kolkata on January 16. He also uploaded the complaint letter on social media on the same day.
“The enclosed picture has seriously insulted my religious beliefs. This is an offence under Section 295A of the India Penal Code among other laws,” he wrote in the complaint.
Ghosh later deleted it saying that the “obnoxious tweet” from 2015 was uploaded without her knowledge.
She tweeted: “I had previously mentioned that this obnoxious tweet from 2015 was uploaded without my knowledge. And the moment I was made aware of that I criticised it and deleted it immediately after informing the public. I never had any intention to hurt the sentiment of my religion.”
A senior officer of the police station said that they were looking into the complaint.
“The tweet dates back to 2015. The complaint could have been lodged in 2015 had it hurt religious sentiments. But the reason behind lodging the complaint now is clear and simple. The BJP won’t tolerate if anyone raises his or her voice against the party and will brand the person as anti-National or anti-Hindu,” said Kaushik Sen, an actor and director.
Ghosh, in a recent discussion on a vernacular media channel, had said that “Jai Shri Ram” should not be used to taunt anybody or frighten anybody. She had said that it was Lord Ram’s name and should be pronounced and said with love.
