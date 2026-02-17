Actor Trisha Krishnan on Monday reacted to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Nainar Nagendran’s remark linking her with actor-politician Vijay as “distasteful” and “inappropriate”. The BJP leader later apologised for his comments. TN BJP chief’s remarks ‘distasteful’, says actor

“My client never expected that such distasteful and inappropriate remarks would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State’s political space,” read a statement released by Krishnan’s advocate.

“My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party nor does she intend to be. Further, just as my client had continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics.”

Stating that she wanted to be identified with her craft and not any political alignment, the statement added that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse. The actor requested that her name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her. Sharing the statement on social media, Krishnan posted on X that, “Disrespect must be called out.”

Krishnan and Vijay have been co-stars in several top movies in Tamil. On Saturday, Nagendran dragged Krishnan’s name while responding to reporters on a question about Vijay, the president of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who will be making his electoral debut in the upcoming elections.

“He is inexperienced. Tell him to come out first. Tell him to come out of Trisha’s house first,” Nagendran had told reporters. He was adding to the criticism against Vijay that he rarely comes out in public.

He also added, “Does he have any policy? He has written the (word) policy only on paper. Let him explain his party’s policies clearly.”

Following backlash and Trisha’s statement, Nagendran apologised on Monday. “In my political career I do not allow any personal comments and nor do I make any. But that day I deviated from it,” Nagendran said.

Nagendran also added that BJP national Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan and former state president K Annamalai had also made him understand that he shouldn’t have made such remarks. “I full heartedly apologise,” Nagendran said.

Earlier on February 14, the DMK criticised Nagendran’s remarks, saying that criticising the personal life of someone active in politics is “uncivilised.” DMK MP Kanimozhi Somu also criticised drawing of Krishnan’s name in his remarks.