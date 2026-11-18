A 31-year-old man was awarded a jail term for 20 years under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), 2012 for sexually assaulting three minor girls in Chennai.

A fine of ₹20,000 with an additional seven years of imprisonment in default of payment was also imposed on the convict. (Representative file photo)

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The probe lasted for two years with police filing the chargesheet last week at the Pocso court located at the Madras High Court campus.

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Upon conclusion of the trial, the verdict was delivered on Tuesday.

A fine of ₹20,000 with an additional seven years of imprisonment in default of payment was also imposed on the convict.

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The incidents took place in 2024 and a complaint was lodged at the Neelankarai All Women Police Station by the mother of one of the minor girls, police said.

The accused who was 29 years old at that time was arrested and remained in judicial custody since then.