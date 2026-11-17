The publisher of Akhal Vilakku Publications, R Mohan, who was allegedly involved with other publishers in the procurement of fake books for the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore and other government run libraries was arrested late on Monday, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said.

The Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore was set up at a cost of ₹300 crore. (Representative file photo)

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The issue came to light after writer Perumal Murugan alleged that some books kept on display at a government-owned Periyar Arivulagam (Periyar Knowledge Centre) in Coimbatore were fake, adding that they were not even published by the stated publishers.

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Conceptualised during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime, it was formally inaugurated by the chief minister C Joseph Vijay during his visit to Coimbatore on October 16.

DMK President MK Stalin also visited the library in November after the inauguration. The Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore was set up at a cost of ₹300 crore.

Also Read: Row erupts in Tamil Nadu over books in ₹300-crore Coimbatore library; TVK, DMK blame each other

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{{^usCountry}} On November 6, while writing on his digital literary platform ‘Sindhai’, Murugan claimed the books kept there are of publishers who are ‘unknown’ while some authors were never heard of. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 6, while writing on his digital literary platform ‘Sindhai’, Murugan claimed the books kept there are of publishers who are ‘unknown’ while some authors were never heard of. {{/usCountry}}

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“In the fourth floor of the Periyar Arivulagam building, nearly 1,800 books by a publisher are kept and the books have been generated using artificial intelligence and all the names of authors are fake,” he alleged.

He demanded immediate action be taken against everyone involved in the corruption.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay said an investigation will be conducted over the issue. The Tamil Nadu government also ordered an audit of public libraries across the State.

The DVAC officials on Monday (November 16) based on the complaint from the department of school education conducted a detailed inquiry at Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore, Kamarajar Arivulagam in Tiruchirappalli, Bharathidasan Arivulagam in Salem, and six other district libraries.

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A complaint was registered and initial investigations emerged that some individuals operated in a conspiracy and were involved in various illegal activities in procurement of books for the government run-libraries..

Those named in the complaint were, R Mohan, proprietor, Akhal Vilakku Padippakam, Chennai, and Phoenix Publications, Madipakkam, Chennai, some unidentified persons belonging to the Directorate of Public Libraries, Chennai; Anna Centenary Library, Chennai; Periyar Arivulakham Library, Coimbatore; and other unidentified individuals, DVAC said.

Initial investigations revealed that they engaged in criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, forging documents, irregularities committed by government employees, and offenses under the Copyright Act, the DVAC said in an official release late on Monday.

As part of the inquiry, raids were conducted at the offices and residences of Mohan, proprietor of Akhal Vilakku Padippakam and Phoenix Publications, as well as at four newly established district central libraries located in Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kanchipuram, and Tenkasi.

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Further, raids were also conducted at the printing press located in Kudavasal, Tiruvarur district, where books for this publishing house are printed, the agency said.

During these raids, key documents and items related to the illegal activities, including receipts for book procurements, hard disks, and other documents, were seized.

Mohan was arrested and further investigation was underway, the agency said.