Trainee doctor found dead in hostel room in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar: Police

Kolkata: A 26-year-old trainee doctor was found dead on Thursday in her hostel room at the MJN Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, police said. The trainee doctor was a resident of Bihar’s Begusarai district (HT File)

The trainee doctor, a resident of Bihar’s Begusarai district, was pursuing a medical internship at the state-run MJN Medical College and hospital after clearing the bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS) examination.

Police said that, prima facie, it appeared the man died by suicide. He was found hanging in the hostel room. However, his family alleged that he was murdered.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, police have registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) on Friday.

“We have registered an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the BNS. Investigation is on and we are waiting for the autopsy report,” said an Indian police service (IPS) officer from Cooch Behar.

Police said that preliminary investigation didn’t indicate any foul play.

“We were told by the college authorities that my brother has died by suicide. But when we reached the medical college, we got to know that he was found hanging but his feet were touching the ground. This indicates murder. Police have assured that they would probe thoroughly,” deceased’s brother said.