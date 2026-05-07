Trial by fire: Agniveers came of age in high-stakes combat debut

Agniveers, India’s youngest soldiers, faced a baptism of fire during Operation Sindoor last year, but their performance in their first brush with conflict reflected courage, resilience and composure, and helped dispel doubts about the Agnipath scheme under which they were recruited into the armed forces in the two years preceding the military confrontation with Pakistan, top officials said on the eve of the operation’s first anniversary. Representative Image: Operation Sindoor marked the first exposure to combat for thousands of newly inducted Agniveers across the three services. (PTI FILE Photo)

“Operation Sindoor marked the first exposure to combat for thousands of newly inducted Agniveers across the three services. They proved themselves on the battlefield, and hopefully their performance has ended the debate about the effectiveness of the Agnipath scheme,” one of the officials cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

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The operation, which began in the early hours of May 7, 2025, was New Delhi’s muscular response to the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. It triggered four days of strikes and counterstrikes with fighter jets, missiles, drones, long-range weapons and heavy artillery before the two sides reached an understanding on stopping all military action on May 10.

“The Agniveers turned their training into results during the clash and their performance was in the same league as the regular soldiers they were fighting alongside,” said another official, who also asked not to be named. “The Agnipath scheme delivered the expected results,” he added.

The Agnipath recruitment model --- long a political flashpoint because it cuts the tenure of personnel below officer rank and offers them fewer service benefits --- was introduced about four years ago with the aim of keeping the armed forces young and combat-ready. It marked a major departure from the military’s decades-old recruitment system, which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government replaced when it announced the new scheme in June 2022. Under Agnipath, soldiers are recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain 25% of them in regular service for another 15 years.

Soldiers recruited under the legacy system serve for about 20 years before they retire in their late 30s with pension and other benefits including health care and canteen facilities, which Agniveers released from service are not entitled to.

There are no plans to shake up the Agnipath model because it is working well, as observed both during Operation Sindoor and in their overall performance, said a third official on condition of anonymity. “But the scheme can be modified in the coming years as the services may want to retain more people who have specialised skills and are working in niche areas.”

Only young men and women aged between 17 and a half and 21 are eligible under the scheme. Two years ago, the armed forces were discussing the possibility of raising the age limit for Agnipath inductees to 23 and retaining at least 50% of them in service after four years.

Agniveers operated specialised equipment and played a key role in ensuring that aircraft, warships, and land units remained battle-ready, the officials said.

One of the main takeaways from Operation Sindoor was how India’s hardy air defence network defeated multiple waves of Pakistani aerial attacks. More than 3,000 Agniveers manned critical weapons and systems integral to the army’s air defence (AD) shield activated during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan couldn’t punch through this shield despite launching multiple missile and drone attacks.

Several of the AD unit had 150-200 Agniveers each in their ranks. The Agniveers helped operationalise the locally developed air defence control and reporting system, called Akashteer, which became the centrepiece of India’s AD grid during the clash, as HT first reported.

The Agniveers posted in AD units specialised in four main trades: gunners, fire control operators, radio operators, and drivers of heavy-duty vehicles mounted with guns and missiles.

The Agniveers, alongside the regular soldiers, took down targets with shoulder-fired missiles; manned and fired upgraded guns, including the L-70s and Zu-23-2Bs; operated the Pechora, Schilka, OSA-AK, Strela and Tunguska weapons, as well as the medium-range surface-to-air missile system; operated a variety of radars and manned Akashteer nodes; formed an integral part of the communication network; and drove vehicles used for transporting and launching missiles.

The Akashteer system was inducted only a year before India launched the operation. The agile system played a pivotal role in detecting, identifying, tracking and engaging Pakistani missiles and drones.

The system integrates a raft of AD sensors and weapons, expedites decision-making and tightens the sensor-to-shooter loop for swift detection and destruction of hostile targets.

It is integrated with the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), the beating heart of the military’s four-tiered air defence shield that Pakistan couldn’t penetrate. Indian forces countered threats that included Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missiles, long-range rockets, loitering munitions, and Turkish-origin drones.