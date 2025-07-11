Trinamool leader Rajjak Khan shot dead on way home in Bengal, probe underway

A local Trinamool Congress leader was shot by unidentified assailants in West Bengal's Chaltaberia Gram Panchayat area on Thursday. The incident took place when the leader, identified as Rajjak Khan, was returning home. The local leader was rushed to the hospital following the firing and was declared dead.(PTI/Representational)

He was rushed to the hospital following the firing and was declared dead there.

"Around 9.45 pm yesterday, one Rajjak Khan of Chak Maricha village, Chaltaberia Gram Panchayat was attacked by a few persons near Siristala under Uttar Kashipore PS while returning home," news agency ANI quoted the Kolkata Police as saying.

According to an India Today report, not only was Khan shot, but was also attacked with sharp weapons.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

In a similar development last week, a panchayat samiti leader of the TMC was shot at in the Cooch Behar district. In that case, Dipankar Roy, is the son of BJP MLA Sukumar Roy, was identified as an accused, and was arrested.