Tripura: Decomposed body of missing 17-year-old girl found in forest a month later

Decomposed body of a 17-year-old girl who went missing a month ago, was found in a forest in South Tripura district on late Sunday evening, police said.

The victim was a resident of Maichara Ghati Para at Belonia in South Tripura district. (Representational)

Police suspect the case to be a suicide. “We are investigating the matter. The body was sent for post mortem,” said an officer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The victim was a resident of Maichara Ghati Para at Belonia in the district.

Police said the victim went missing following a quarrel with her mother on October 11. On October 15, her family lodged a kidnapping case at Belonia police station.

On Sunday, locals found her decomposed body in the jungle and informed the police.

Last year in November, a man was arrested in connection to abduction of a minor girl in South Tripura district, who was later recovered from Nepal.

The girl went missing on October 19 last year. Police traced the girl by tracking her mobile location and found that she had crossed the border into Nepal.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}