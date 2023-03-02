Tripura election result 2023 LIVE streaming: When and where to check/watch result

The counting of votes for the 60-member Tripura Assembly will begin shortly amid tight security. The state had voted on February 16. The counting of votes, according to an official, will be held at 21 locations across the state with results expected by evening. The security arrangements in the BJP-ruled state are being looked after by the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police, who were also checking the law and order situation in the state round the clock before the counting day. Tripura went to polls on February 16. (ANI)

Tripura election 2023: How to check results

You can follow Tripura election result on https://www.hindustantimes.com (website and mobile phone app) for 360-degree coverage of this big story.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will give updates (from 8am) on its website - https://results.eci.gov.in/ - and mobile phone app.

Results can also be tracked on Voter Helpline app, that can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App store

What did exit polls say?

According to three exit polls, the BJP and its ally, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), are predicted to be very close to or cross the majority mark on its own, with the Left-Congress combine left far behind. TimesNow-ETG research, however, said a hung assembly was a possibility with the BJP as the single-largest party.

The TIPRA-Motha, according to all four exit polls, is likely to make an impressive debut and snag a large chunk of seats in the tribal-dominated districts.

If these trends hold, it will be a consecutive second victory for the BJP, which uprooted 25 years of Left rule in 2018 and replaced its chief minister last year in a bid to shake off anti-incumbency.

To be sure, exit polls don't always get it right.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON