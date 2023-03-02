Home / India News / Tripura election result 2023 LIVE streaming: When and where to check/watch result

Tripura election result 2023 LIVE streaming: When and where to check/watch result

ByHT News Desk
Mar 02, 2023 06:31 AM IST

Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Streaming: The counting of votes, according to an official, will be held at 21 locations across the state with results expected by evening.

The counting of votes for the 60-member Tripura Assembly will begin shortly amid tight security. The state had voted on February 16. The counting of votes, according to an official, will be held at 21 locations across the state with results expected by evening. The security arrangements in the BJP-ruled state are being looked after by the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police, who were also checking the law and order situation in the state round the clock before the counting day.

Tripura went to polls on February 16. (ANI)
Tripura went to polls on February 16. (ANI)

Tripura election 2023: How to check results

You can follow Tripura election result on https://www.hindustantimes.com (website and mobile phone app) for 360-degree coverage of this big story.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will give updates (from 8am) on its website - https://results.eci.gov.in/ - and mobile phone app.

Results can also be tracked on Voter Helpline app, that can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App store

What did exit polls say?

According to three exit polls, the BJP and its ally, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), are predicted to be very close to or cross the majority mark on its own, with the Left-Congress combine left far behind. TimesNow-ETG research, however, said a hung assembly was a possibility with the BJP as the single-largest party.

The TIPRA-Motha, according to all four exit polls, is likely to make an impressive debut and snag a large chunk of seats in the tribal-dominated districts.

If these trends hold, it will be a consecutive second victory for the BJP, which uprooted 25 years of Left rule in 2018 and replaced its chief minister last year in a bid to shake off anti-incumbency.

To be sure, exit polls don't always get it right.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tripura elections tripura assembly election + 1 more
tripura elections tripura assembly election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out