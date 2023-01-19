Tripura elections 2023: Entry of third player adds a new dynamic

The upcoming assembly elections in Tripura will likely see the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance facing off against a possible coalition of erstwhile rivals Congress and the Left Front, but the key to the contest may be held by a third player – former Congress state unit chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma’s TIPRA Motha party.

Deb Barma has played his cards close to his chest, and said that he will ally with the party that accepts in writing his demand for separate state of Tipraland for indigenous groups in the state. These groups dominate the hill regions of the state and can influence elections in 20 of the 60 seats in the state.

“I don’t believe in mere words of leaders. No compromise would be made while forging an alliance with anyone until we get a written assurance on the party’s core demand of creating a Greater Tipraland state for the indigenous people of Tripura,” he said.

The party is also in touch with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), which won eight of the nine seats it contested in 2018 and is a part of the ruling coalition, for a possible merger. In the past two months, the IPFT lost three lawmakers and many workers to TIPRA Motha.

“I am writing this letter to express my sincere gratitude for proposal to unite IPFT and TIPRA in any form for solving the question of survivability and existence of the Tiprasas with an endeavour of achieving our demand for Tipraland and Greater Tipraland state,” IPFT working president Prem Kumar Reang said.

The BJP, which made history by dislodging the Left government after two decades in 2018 and won 36 seats, aims to return to power on the development plank. “Our election agenda would be the unprecedented development in the state and the double-engine growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said last week. Saha replaced Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister in 2022 in a move widely seen as an effort to buck anti-incumbency.

In 2018, the BJP won 36 seats, the Left 16 and the Congress won zero seats.

Opposition parties say the lack of development, increase in violence, few government jobs and inadequate education will hurt the BJP. Political violence has also risen in the state, with over 700 cases in past five years, prominent among them being the attack on CPM leaders and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

“Restoration of democracy, law and order and ensuring enough food and quality education are key issues for us,” said Communist Party of India-Marxist leader Jitendra Chaudhary. Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha said the fight was to make people free from the misrule of the BJP. “Our aim is to restore law and order and prevail peace,” he added.

The CPI-M and Congress are expected to announce a seat-sharing arrangement in the next few days.

The BJP started its poll campaign by highlighting its performances during a Jan Viswas Rathayatra. “Our core issue is development. This is the first time, massive development happened in five years. We will win with more seats this time,” said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya.

Senior political writer S Bhattacharya said, “The election is a big test for the BJP. Last time, the people were swayed by the popularity of PM Narendra Modi, and huge expectations from the party.”