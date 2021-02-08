IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tripura: Sacked teachers move high court after permission to protest denied
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Tripura: Sacked teachers move high court after permission to protest denied

Over 8,000 school teachers have been protesting against their termination since December 7, 2020. After the police forced them to stop their protest, the teachers sought permission to hold a sit-in for the second time
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:16 PM IST

Sacked school teachers in Tripura on Monday moved the high court after the police denied them permission to hold a sit-in demonstration.

Over 8,000 school teachers have been protesting against their termination since December 7, 2020. After the police forced them to stop their protest, the teachers sought permission to hold a sit-in for the second time. But they were denied.

“A writ petition has been filed in the high court against the police for violating the teachers’ right to protest,” said Purushottam Roy Barman, the counsel who filed the petition on behalf of the teachers.

Also Read | Light rain, thunderstorm likely over northeast India today

A total of 10,323 teachers were terminated following an order of the high court in 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the order in 2017. Of the 10,323, some were absorbed in different departments, while over 8,000 of them were appointed on adhoc basis—their tenure expired on March 31 last year.

The teachers have been conducting a series of protests for a permanent solution to their crisis. Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in September, assured them of help within two months. After not getting any response from the government after the expiry of the deadline, the teachers have been conducting a sit-in demonstration in Agartala since December 7, 2020.

As their protest entered its 51st day on January 28,2021, the police forced them to vacate the protest site and detained over 100 of them. The incident prompted the remaining teachers to gather in front of the chief minister’s residence from where the police tried to disperse them using tear gas and water cannons and lathi charge. The clash left 87 people injured, including 70 teachers and 17 police personnel.

Satyajit Dey, a leader of the sacked teacher’s group, said, “The writ petition has been filed on Monday. We will share details about our petition later.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met BJP MLAs Sunil Singh and Biswajit Das who had left the Trinamool Congress in 2019 to join the saffron party.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met BJP MLAs Sunil Singh and Biswajit Das who had left the Trinamool Congress in 2019 to join the saffron party.(PTI)
india news

Two BJP MLAs meet Mamata Banerjee, spark speculations of ‘homecoming’  

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • While one of the BJP MLAs refused to comment on the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, the other said that he had met her to discuss development projects in his constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After his speech whipped up a controversy, Govindan later clarified that he did not say that dialectical materialism was outdated but only pointed out practical difficulties in implementing it in the present context. (FACEBOOK)
After his speech whipped up a controversy, Govindan later clarified that he did not say that dialectical materialism was outdated but only pointed out practical difficulties in implementing it in the present context. (FACEBOOK)
india news

Kerala CPI (M) leader’s remark on dialectical materialism triggers debate

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Govindan, also a party central committee member, said since the mind-set of a majority of people was still feudalistic it was impractical to implement dialectical materialism in a society that was not even ready to accept materialism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue team members work near a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, in Uttarakhand.(Reuters Photo)
Rescue team members work near a tunnel after a part of a glacier broke away and caused flood in Tapovan, in Uttarakhand.(Reuters Photo)
india news

'All hope was lost': Uttarakhand workers recall hours spent trapped in tunnel

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:10 PM IST
More bodies were recovered on Monday, which took the death toll to 18. The state government officials said that the death toll could go up further.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday morning, Reddy continued his walk for a distance of nearly 25 km up to Chintapalli. Along the route, he went into the fields and interacted with farmers on the roadside to understand their problems. (HT PHOTO).
On Monday morning, Reddy continued his walk for a distance of nearly 25 km up to Chintapalli. Along the route, he went into the fields and interacted with farmers on the roadside to understand their problems. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Telangana Cong MP A Revanth Reddy begins padayatra to protest against farm laws

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Reddy, who addressed an impressive rally at Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday night to protest against the controversial farm laws of the Centre, announced that he would immediately launch a padayatra up to Hyderabad, about 130 km away, to highlight the plight of farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The civil rights activist was arrested by the Pune police on August 28, 2018, but not taken in custody.(HT file)
The civil rights activist was arrested by the Pune police on August 28, 2018, but not taken in custody.(HT file)
india news

Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC dismisses Gautam Navlakha's bail appeal

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Navlakha had sought statutory or default bail on the ground that he had been in custody for over 90 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fervent appeal to the protesting farmers on Monday to end their agitation against the new farm laws even as he questioned opposition parties for their sudden "U-turn" on the agriculture reforms.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fervent appeal to the protesting farmers on Monday to end their agitation against the new farm laws even as he questioned opposition parties for their sudden "U-turn" on the agriculture reforms.(PTI)
india news

PM's address masterclass in political whataboutery and rhetoric: CPI

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • "Once again the Hon'ble Prime Minister has put on a masterclass in political whataboutery and rhetoric that completely fails to address the issues raised by MPs on the President's address." said CPI leader and Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
india news

Fadnavis slams Maha home minister for ordering probe into celebrities' tweets

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Congress leader Sachin Sawant today informed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given orders to the Intelligence Department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ONGC has planned this field development in Ladakh in three phases.(Twitter | @jtnladakh)
ONGC has planned this field development in Ladakh in three phases.(Twitter | @jtnladakh)
india news

ONGC to usher in India's first geothermal field development project at Ladakh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:31 PM IST
"A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise this has been inked by ONGC Energy Centre (OEC) with the Union Territory of Ladakh and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh on February 6," the company said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of agitating farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for over 70 days. (ANI Photo)
Thousands of agitating farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for over 70 days. (ANI Photo)
india news

After PM's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka, who is a senior member of the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the ongoing stir, said they are ready for the next round of talks and the government should tell them the date and time of the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday. (PTI Photo )
Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Monday. (PTI Photo )
india news

Experts from Geological Survey of India to assess Uttarakhand glacial burst

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Addressing a press conference, Ranjeet Rath, Director General (DG), GSI said that it is too early to predict the cause of the unfortunate incident as there are natural factors that trigger such a situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
india news

Tripura: Sacked teachers move high court after permission to protest denied

By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Over 8,000 school teachers have been protesting against their termination since December 7, 2020. After the police forced them to stop their protest, the teachers sought permission to hold a sit-in for the second time
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talking about the visit, the Member of Parliament from South West Norfolk had earlier told Livemint that SII will produce more than a billion doses of the UK developed Oxford vaccine, helping to save lives in the country and beyond
Talking about the visit, the Member of Parliament from South West Norfolk had earlier told Livemint that SII will produce more than a billion doses of the UK developed Oxford vaccine, helping to save lives in the country and beyond
india news

UK delegation visits Serum institute, talks held on enhancing relationship

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Elizabeth Truss is on a four-day visit to India for talks with Piyush Goyal towards an “enhanced trade partnership”. After concluding her visit to the facility at Pune, Truss tweeted that SII will also be producing 1.3 billion doses for the COVAX alliance to which UK has committed £548 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Domestic air travel had resumed in May, 2020 however the initial air travel capacity was limited to 33 per cent of their pre-Covid levels.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
Domestic air travel had resumed in May, 2020 however the initial air travel capacity was limited to 33 per cent of their pre-Covid levels.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
india news

'Within touching distance of pre-Covid numbers': Puri on rising aviation

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Puri said around 2.87 lakh passengers flew on 2,230 flights yesterday, which he added is the highest since the domestic operations resumed on May 25 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.(Reuters)
india news

India, EU discuss possibility of opening new areas in trade cooperation

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:01 PM IST
India hosted the first India-EU high-level dialogue (HLD) on February 5 through virtual mode. The HLD was co-chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and European Commission Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of specialists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which reached Uttarakhand early on Monday morning, conducted an aerial survey of the areas in Chamoli district.(PTI Photo )
A team of specialists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which reached Uttarakhand early on Monday morning, conducted an aerial survey of the areas in Chamoli district.(PTI Photo )
india news

News updates from HT: DRDO conducts aerial survey in Uttarakhand

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP