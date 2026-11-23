A woman died in a hospital in Agartala after allegedly setting herself on fire following a gangrape in Tripura’s South district, with police arresting one person in connection with the incident, officers said on Monday.

The woman allegedly set herself on fire a day after being gangraped by two men in South Tripura more less

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Two men allegedly gangraped the woman on November 9, after which she set herself on fire the following day. She was taken to a hospital in Agartala, where she died during treatment on Sunday.

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“A case was registered on November 14 in connection with the incident. Subsequently, we arrested one suspect,” a police officer said.

Condemning the incident, CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said, “We demand stern action against the accused persons.”

In a separate incident in August, police arrested two men and apprehended four minors for allegedly gangraping a minor girl in a village in Gomati district.