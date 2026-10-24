Trump invokes Operation Sindoor at US midterm poll rallies, claims 250% tariff threat stopped India-Pakistan war

US President Donald Trump has again claimed credit for preventing a full-scale war between India and Pakistan, saying his threat to impose heavy tariffs forced the two nuclear-armed neighbours to halt hostilities. Trump made the remarks at an election rally in Florida on Friday, bringing the conflict into the spotlight during campaigning for the US midterm elections.

Trump claimed that both countries were angry over his intervention but eventually stopped firing and brought the conflict to an end. (REUTERS)

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Trump linked his claim to the military confrontation that followed India's launch of Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed several lives.

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Addressing supporters on Friday, Trump said India and Pakistan had been on the verge of escalation before he intervened with a warning that they would face steep trade penalties if the fighting continued, news agency PTI reported.

Trump claims 250% tariffs forced India, Pakistan to stop fighting

Trump said he had threatened both countries with tariffs of 250% to prevent further military action.

"You stop India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations... I said, 'Fellas, if you guys are going to do that, you're not going to trade with the United States...I'm going to put massive tariffs on both of you, 250 per cent, so you won't be able to do any business'," Trump said.

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed that both countries were angry over his intervention but eventually stopped firing and brought the conflict to an end. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that both countries were angry over his intervention but eventually stopped firing and brought the conflict to an end. {{/usCountry}}

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"Eleven planes were shot. I stopped all these wars, and it's really an honour to do so..." Trump said, adding that the United Nations had played no role in his efforts.

"I'd never made one phone call to the United Nations. But we got them all stopped, and a couple more left. I had no idea when I was running, I had no idea that they had so many wars," Trump said.

Trump expresses disappointment over Nobel Peace Prize

The US President also voiced frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, citing what he described as his role in resolving international conflicts.

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"I've settled eight wars. Did I get the Nobel Prize? No," he said.

Trump has repeatedly cited his claimed diplomatic interventions as evidence of his efforts to prevent or end wars. His latest remarks brought the India-Pakistan conflict into his campaign rhetoric ahead of the US midterm elections.

India rejects Trump's claim of brokering ceasefire

India has consistently rejected Trump's assertions that he mediated a ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad. The Indian government has maintained that the understanding to halt military action was reached directly between the two countries, without third-party mediation.

According to India's account of events, military action was paused on May 10, 2025, following a request from Pakistan, after Indian strikes targeted key terrorist launchpads.

The two countries' differing accounts of the events have remained a point of contention, with Trump continuing to claim that his tariff threats were instrumental in stopping the fighting.

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(With inputs from PTI)