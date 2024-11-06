Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump plans to end automatic citizenship for children. Will it affect Indians?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 06, 2024 10:51 PM IST

A draft of the proposed executive order is posted on the official campaign site of Trump and JD Vance.

In future, children born in the US, but with neither parent being a US national or a permanent resident of the country, could be at risk of not being eligible for automatic citizenship if Donald Trump, the incoming President of the United States, were to sign an executive order.

US President-elect Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters)
US President-elect Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters)

A draft of the proposed executive order is posted on the official campaign site of Trump and JD Vance, now the Vice President-elect. It reads, “Federal agencies will be directed to require that at least one parent be a US citizen or lawful permanent resident for their future children to become automatic US citizens.”

The plan is to sign the executive order on Day 1 itself, The Times of India reported.

How will Indians be affected?

As stated above, under the executive order, the permanent residency (a green card) of at least one parent, would be one of the ways through which a child would qualify for automatic citizenship.

However, a study by David J Bier, director, immigration studies at Cato Institute, shows the employment-based green card backlog from India (EB-2 and 3 skilled category) crossed one million in March 2023. If factors like death and ageing out are considered, the wait for a green card is 54 years, else it is a whopping 134 years.

This means over four lakh Indians in this category will die before getting their cards. This would also impact more than one lakh children from Indian families when they ‘age out’ (turn 21).

Currently, children not born in the US, and with families caught in the green card backlog, must self-deport at 21 years of age. Alternatively, they must arrange for another visa (like international student visa).

According to the 2022 US census, the country was home to around 4.8 million Indian-Americans. Of them, 34% or 1.6 million were US-born.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //