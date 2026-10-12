Tukaram Mundhe gets key role in Maharashtra's MPSC reform panel after student protests called off

The Maharashtra government on Sunday formed a committee to recommend reforms in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), naming Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as its secretary, amid an agitation by aspirants in Pune.

MPSC overhaul: Retired judge to head panel, Tukaram Mundhe named secretary (File photos)

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The decision was conveyed by state minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, who met the protesters at SM Joshi Bridge, where aspirants have been staging a protest for the past 10 days over various demands, including reforms in the state recruitment body.

The committee will be headed by former Bombay high court judge Dilip Bhosale. Other members include IPS officer Laxmi Gautam, former IAS officer Ganesh Patil and retired judge P D Naik. It is expected to complete its work within 60 days.

Deep Dive What role will Tukaram Mundhe have on the MPSC reform panel? Mundhe, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, was named secretary of the committee formed to recommend reforms to the MPSC. The committee, headed by former Bombay High Court judge Dilip Bhosale, is expected to complete its work within 60 days. What changes to the MPSC examination process are being considered? The review includes the full examination cycle, from question-paper preparation and secure handling to exam conduct and evaluation. It is also considering stronger procedures to prevent paper leaks, better exam-centre standards and a structured examination calendar. Why did MPSC aspirants continue protesting after the government announced reforms? The protesters’ principal demand was the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, which remained unresolved. They said that the government’s other assurances and administrative steps did not address that demand.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who led the protesters' delegation welcomed Mundhe's inclusion in the committee, expressing hope that it would be able to function independently.

"We hope that the committee will have the freedom to work properly," he said, adding that Mundhe must be allowed to conduct an independent investigation without interference.

MPSC aspirants raise multiple demands

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{{^usCountry}} The government also assured the protesters that their other demands would be addressed. These include withdrawing cases against some representatives of the agitation, recruiting 70,000 candidates to various posts over three years and increasing the number of vacancies in the Group C examination scheduled for January. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government also assured the protesters that their other demands would be addressed. These include withdrawing cases against some representatives of the agitation, recruiting 70,000 candidates to various posts over three years and increasing the number of vacancies in the Group C examination scheduled for January. {{/usCountry}}

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The protesters have also demanded background checks on the MPSC chairman and secretary before their appointments. However, it was not immediately clear whether the government had taken a decision on their demand for the removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimnawar.

Main demand was MPSC chairman’s resignation

Earlier on Sunday, a government delegation led by Shivendraraje Bhosale held talks with the protesters. Deputed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the delegation presented a draft outlining proposed reforms in response to the demands raised by the aspirants.

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Rohit Pawar read out the provisions to the gathering. Pawar said the government had responded positively to the protesters' other demands, with the MPSC chairman's resignation remaining the principal sticking point.

“Our main demand was MPSC chairman Bhimanwar’s resignation. How long would we have fought over this issue? We could have continued indefinitely. We also have to decide how far to take this,” Pawar said.

He added that the protesters had raised 15 other demands after initially focusing on the chairman's resignation.

Pawar described the proposed settlement as a “win-win situation”, saying the government had agreed to consider the demands and set up a committee to investigate examination irregularities.