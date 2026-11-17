Meta had said that it has “strengthened the default protections” and recalibrated Instagram’s content recommendation systems in India to limit the visibility of “sexually suggestive material” and “content that depicts violence”. It said it is using more advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models to identify and filter unwanted posts before they reach users.

The content moderation systems came under scrutiny after a BBC Eye investigation reported observing around 30 unique advertisements on its platforms allegedly promoting CSAM. (REUTERS)

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In a Facebook post titled “An Update on the Content We Recommend on Instagram in India” on Monday, Meta said the work to fine-tune the system has been going on “over the past year” and is “guided by what our users told us they want from their recommendations”.

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“Over the past year, we’ve strengthened the default protections behind what Instagram recommends in India to reduce unwanted content and improve people’s experience on Instagram. This work has been guided by what our users told us they want from their recommendations,” said Meta in the post.

In July, the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) had issued a notice to Meta over alleged child sexual abuse material (CSAM) promoted on Instagram, and ordered them to be disabled. The ministry even summoned Meta’s global executives to India. The content moderation systems came under scrutiny after a BBC Eye investigation reported observing around 30 unique advertisements on its platforms allegedly promoting CSAM.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 10, MeitY sent Meta an advisory to ensure that its recommendation systems do not result in showing only a single or limited set of narratives, but instead provide diverse information, as first reported by HT. It asked the company to move faster on spotting and escalating posts that are being amplified through its recommendations, leading to causing confusion, violence or public disorder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 10, MeitY sent Meta an advisory to ensure that its recommendation systems do not result in showing only a single or limited set of narratives, but instead provide diverse information, as first reported by HT. It asked the company to move faster on spotting and escalating posts that are being amplified through its recommendations, leading to causing confusion, violence or public disorder. {{/usCountry}}

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Meta, which owns and operates Facebook and Instagram, said its systems now use “more capable AI models” that check content before it is recommended, rather than waiting for someone to report or hide it. These systems, it said, have been tuned “specifically for India” so they catch more of the content users said they didn’t want, including sexually suggestive content and content that depicts violence.

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HT reached out to Meta and MeitY for comments on the development but did not get them immediately.

According to Meta, people in India now report recommended content “about half as often” as they did a year ago. The company, however, did not share numbers or say when the India-specific changes went live.

Meta also pointed to the controls users have. It said its Sensitive Content Control allows users to opt for less sensitive material across Search, Reels, Explore, suggested accounts and in-Feed recommendations. Instagram said its systems in India already exclude the most mature content from recommendations, with the setting allowing users to further limit exposure to other sensitive material.

Users can also choose to see less political content recommended from accounts they do not follow, flag posts through the "Not Interested" option and filter selected words, phrases and emojis from comments and message requests using the Hidden Words feature. The platform’s blocking function prevents specific accounts from finding profiles, viewing posts or sending messages, including through new accounts they may create.

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Teen Accounts, which launched in India last year, place teenagers in a 13+ content setting by default. Meta said the content that breaks its Community Standards is removed, while content that is unlawful in a particular country is restricted there. It pointed to its global enforcement report and to the monthly transparency report it publishes under the IT Rules, 2021.