Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday allocated the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state that felt vacant after AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam resigned from the Upper House following his election as a member of the legislative assembly last month. TVK allocates lone Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seat to Cong

“As Rajya Sabha election is to be held in Tamil Nadu on 18th of this month, a seat has been allocated to the All India Congress party, which is part of the alliance led by TVK in Tamil Nadu,” Vijay said in a statement.

Shanmugam quit the seat after his victory from the Mailam assembly constituency in the April 23 assembly elections.

The TVK’s decision came against the backdrop of Congress state in-charge Girish Chodankar meeting Vijay at his office. After the meeting, Chodankar told reporters that the Congress sought the seat from Tamil Nadu to strengthen its presence in the Rajya Sabha.

“Today, we met the chief minister. We have gone with our proposal for the upcoming Rajya Sabha seat and that should be allocated to us. We have requested this with the TVK president and the chief minister,” Chodankar said. “The CM told us that they are very much in discussion but he assured me that TVK is seriously considering to allocate the seat to Congress. We have asked for that seat. Because we want to have better strength in the Rajya Sabha and so we impressed upon the chief minister.”

The Congress, being a key ally of the state’s single largest party, TVK, is expected to comfortably win the Rajya Sabha seat in the June 18 polls.