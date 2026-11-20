Twenty-five companies received letters of intent (LoIs) on Thursday to set up units in India’s first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. The LoIs were handed out at a ceremony in Bhopal, nearly four months after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the state government signed the deal to build the zone. The two also announced Phase-II of the zone.

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The government’s press release did not name the 25 companies. HT reached out to the ministry of communications but did not immediately receive a response.

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The zone is planned as an integrated cluster for manufacturing, research and innovation. It will cover telecom equipment, components, optical fibre, software and passive infrastructure, aiming to strengthen domestic supply chains, cut imports and grow exports.

The LoIs follow the DoT’s investor outreach events in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The Delhi and Mumbai events brought in investment commitments of ₹5,500 crore, with the potential to create nearly 20,000 jobs, the ministry said. Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India had become a global leader in telecom services, and it was now time for “the next paradigm shift” in the industry. “We must move from being a services nation to becoming a product nation,” he said. He added that the Centre’s job was to build an ecosystem where industry could set up factories and grow.

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{{^usCountry}} Scindia invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India. “The day is not far when the world will depend on India,” he said. “This is India’s time, and this is the time for Madhya Pradesh,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Scindia invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India. “The day is not far when the world will depend on India,” he said. “This is India’s time, and this is the time for Madhya Pradesh,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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At a press briefing later, Scindia said the first phase had secured investment commitments of about ₹3,600 crore, which are expected to create 15,600 jobs, with more investors in the pipeline. He said the state cabinet had decided on Wednesday to allot another 450 acres to the zone, on top of the 170 acres allotted for the first phase. The new land will accommodate six more companies, bringing in roughly ₹1,400 crore and 2,000 to 3,000 jobs.

“In total, this represents an investment of nearly ₹6,000 crore and the creation of 18,000 employment opportunities,” Scindia said. He added that a date for the bhumi pujan would be finalised soon.

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Chief minister Mohan Yadav said this was the first time in India’s history that a zone dedicated to telecom had been built. He called it the best example of the Centre and a state working together to develop industry quickly.

The DoT and the state signed a memorandum of understanding for the zone on July 30. At that time, the Centre approved ₹500 crore as full financial assistance for core infrastructure in the first phase. The project is being run through a special purpose vehicle, with Madhya Pradesh holding 51% and DoT 49%.

In July, Scindia said the zone could draw ₹8,000 to 9,000 crore in investments at first, rising to as much as ₹35,000 crore over time. He said the first phase would be finished within three years. Dixon Technologies, HFCL, Syrma and Electrodyn were among the firms then expected to invest.