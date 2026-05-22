Twisha Sharma's husband ready to surrender, MP high court orders second autopsy in case

Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma, who recently died under mysterious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Bhopal, submitted before the Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday that he was ready to withdraw his bail plea and surrender in the case. Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. (File Photo/HT)

However, he urged the court to direct the trial court to hear and decide his bail application on the same day.

The woman in her 30s, originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension. However, her family alleged foul play and pointed to injury marks on her body. They claimed she had told them that her husband had assaulted her.

Second autopsy ordered in death case The high court ordered a second post-mortem of Sharma's body and directed that it be conducted by a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, according to Bar and Bench.

Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh clarified that the second post-mortem would take place in Bhopal, and a special flight would be arranged to bring the doctors for the procedure.

The previous post-mortem report stated that Twisha Sharma died due to "antemortem hanging by ligature". It also mentioned multiple simple injuries caused by blunt force on different parts of her body.

Speaking to news agency PTI, lawyer Anurag Shrivastava, representing the family, said that they had approached the high court seeking a second post-mortem due to alleged discrepancies in the first autopsy conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.

Two days earlier, Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal had rejected the family's request, saying that the court's conscience must be satisfied before ordering a re-post-mortem.

The magistrate had observed that minor procedural lapses alone would not compel the court to order a second autopsy.

CBI probe ordered in case Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Twisha Sharma death case and gave its consent for the agency to take over the investigation.

Police had registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, against her husband Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.

With inputs from agencies