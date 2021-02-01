Twitter restores accounts restricted for talking about 'farmer genocide'
Twitter has started restoring several accounts that were restricted for allegedly talking about 'farmer genocide' using the hashtag #Modiplanningfarmergenocide. According to people familiar with the matter, the government had told the micro-blogging platform to indefinitely withhold nearly 250 accounts to “prevent an escalation of violence”.
The Twitter accounts were withheld after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) issued directions under Section 69(A) of the Information Technology Act. The withheld accounts included that of farmers’ collective Kisan Ekta Morcha, news magazine Caravan India, actor Sushant Singh, activist Hansraj Meena and former Lok Sabha MP and CPI(M) leader Mohammed Salim among others.
Naveen Patnaik lauds Budget 2021, says dip in share of central taxes worrying
- The Odisha CM said the Centre's replication of the state scheme of Mamata and Mission Shakti was a logical step towards women empowerment.
Darjeeling’s GJM, an ally of TMC, wants national body for Gorkhas
- The GJM said the All India Gorkha Assembly should be a pan-India statutory development body and all elected people’s representatives from the community should be its members.
Odisha to start regular classes for students of IX and XI from February 8
- The state government has also approved a proposal to distribute happiness kits to around 1.83 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in five districts of Odisha.
Tripura youth allegedly shot dead by BSF on Indo-Bangla border
- The BSF claimed its troopers were attacked by cattle smugglers following which they opened fire.
11 patients have a narrow escape as fire breaks out in a Cuttack hospital
- Extension and construction work was being carried out in Sun Hospital at Tulasipur area when the fire started on the top floor. The hospital, among the biggest nursing homes in Cuttack, did not have many patients as construction work was going on.
Farm laws stir: UP minister responds to farmer leader Naresh Tikait's remarks
Mobile internet suspension now extended only in seven Haryana districts
News updates from HT: Mamata says Union budget 'anti-farmer and anti-India'
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
SC notice on privacy concerns to Google, WhatsApp, Amazon UPIs
Farmers announce nationwide agitation on Feb 6, issue calls to block roads
Farmers' protest: A fortress in making in Ghazipur
Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast
Patna HC raps Bihar govt for slow progress in cases of gang rapes of minors
- The court's observations came on an email complaint that child protection specialist of Unicef, Mansoor Qadri had sent to the Chairperson, Patna High Court Committee of Juvenile Justice and POCSO on January 15.
To prep for Char Dham yatra, Uttarakhand turns old buses into mobile shelters
- On the route to the Char Dham shrines, the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam is working on starting mobile shelters for tourists or pilgrims visiting the state.
