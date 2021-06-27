Twitter's interim grievance officer for India quits amid disagreement with Centre: Report

Amid the ongoing row between Twitter and the Union government, Twitter's interim resident grievance officer for India has stepped down, news agency PTI has reported. The San Francisco-based microblogging company, which is under fire in India for not "complying" with local rules, did not comment on this development, the news agency said. This one again leaves Twitter without any local officer, while keeping a local officer for grievance redressal is a mandatory provision under the new IT rules of India.

For long, Twitter did not have any grievance redressal officer in India. As the government mandated that all social media intermediaries operating in India will have to mention the name of the resident grievance officer, Twitter appointed Dharmendra Chaturas the interim grievance officer. But now his name is no longer displayed on the site, PTI reported.

The disagreement between Twitter and the Centre has been going on since January this year when the government asked Twitter to take action against accounts that trended #farmersgenocide during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. As the row escalated, Twitter temporarily removed the 'verified' badge from President Ram Nath Kovind's personal Twitter account and from several accounts of RSS leaders including Mohan Bhagwat's. Then it flagged a tweet of BJP leader Sambit Patra as manipulated media and very recently it blocked IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's Twitter account for an hour over alleged copyright infringement.

Parliamentary panel on information technology, headed by Shashi Tharoor, recently met Twitter India's public policy manager Shagufta Kamran and legal counsel Ayushi Kapoor and said that the platform has to follow the rule of the land. The committee will seek an explanation from Twitter for locking out the I-T minister, Shashi Tharoor said adding that the same happened with him as well.

Meanwhile, the microblogging platform has lost its intermediary status in India and is now editorially responsible for what users post on the platform. Ghaziabad Police has lodged an FIR against Twitter and a few journalists over an incident that took place in Loni.