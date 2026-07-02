Two AP YouTubers held for remarks against CM

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday night arrested two Hyderabad-based YouTubers over their alleged comments against Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. India News

The arrested YouTubers were identified as K Venkatrami Reddy alias K V Reddy, who runs the YouTube channel Myra Media, and B Joseph, popularly known as Raavan, who runs the Prashna channel.

Though there was no official confirmation from the Andhra Pradesh Police, a Telangana police official said a team from Bobbili police station in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district took K V Reddy into custody from his residence at Bairamalguda in Saroornagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

“The Bobbili police brought him to the Saroornagar police station as part of the transit procedure before taking him to the jurisdictional police station in Andhra Pradesh,” the official said.

A video of the Andhra Pradesh Police taking Reddy away in his nightclothes while family members, including women and children, attempted to prevent the arrest went viral on social media.

On Wednesday, Reddy’s wife, K Vijaya Lakshmi, lodged a complaint with the Saroornagar police, alleging that unidentified men claiming to be Andhra Pradesh police personnel illegally entered their residence between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday, assaulted family members and forcibly took away her husband without following mandatory legal procedures.

In her complaint, Vijaya Lakshmi alleged that the men arrived in civilian clothes, did not display identity cards or provide details of the case against her husband, abused family members, pushed her aside and snatched away her mobile phone when she questioned them.

“Even if they were Andhra Pradesh police personnel, they are legally required to identify themselves, disclose the grounds of arrest, inform us of the case details and produce the arrested person before the local magistrate,” she said.

Seeking legal action, Vijaya Lakshmi requested registration of an FIR against Bobbili Circle Inspector Srinivas and other unidentified persons under provisions relating to kidnapping, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, assault and dereliction of duty by public servants. She also sought police protection for her family.

The official quoted above said Reddy had also previously faced legal action. In April this year, the Badangi police in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district reportedly registered a case against him over comments against Chandrababu Naidu.

The case included charges relating to statements allegedly prejudicial to national integration, public mischief, obscenity and offences under the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Joseph alias Raavan, who runs the Prashna YouTube channel, was also arrested from his residence in Hyderabad by the Andhra Pradesh Police.

Before his arrest, Raavan had posted a YouTube Short on June 30 stating that he had received information that a warrant had been issued against him in connection with a speech he delivered at a public meeting in Eluru.

The meeting, titled Dalit Christian War Cry (Dalitha Kraisthava Samara Sankharavam), was held on June 28 to demand Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians. During his speech, Raavan said the gathering was not confined to Dalit Christians but was intended to highlight caste oppression more broadly.

In his address, he criticised the Andhra Pradesh chief minister for allegedly remaining silent on atrocities against Dalits and also referred to alleged caste-related incidents involving Undi MLA and assembly deputy speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.

Raavan also strongly criticised Hindutva preacher Radha Manohar Das over his remarks against Christians and accused him of promoting communal tensions. He targeted Pawan Kalyan as well, alleging that the deputy chief minister had failed to speak against caste discrimination and atrocities against Dalits.

Following a complaint filed by a Bojja Kumar Babu, an FIR was registered against Raavan at Pithapuram police station on June 29. Police booked him under various provisions, including promoting enmity between different groups, intentional insult intended to provoke breach of peace, defamation, organised crime and offences under the Information Technology Act.

Telangana Rakshana Sena president K Kavitha described the police action as “despicable” and questioned why the Telangana Police cooperated in detaining a journalist while remaining silent over controversial remarks made by other public figures. Bharat Rashtra Samithi spokesperson Dasoju Sravan also condemned the arrests.