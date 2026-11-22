Seven people, including two serving Indian Army personnel, their wives and three young children, were killed after their car was split in two in a head-on collision with a truck on the Bhuj-Khavda highway in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday night, police said. The victims belonged to two families from Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region.

Two serving Army personnel posted in Bhuj, their wives and three children were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Gujarat’s Kutch district. more less

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The accident occurred between 9.30 pm and 10 pm when the Hyundai Aura, travelling from Khavda towards Bhuj, collided with a trailer truck approaching from the opposite direction while travelling towards Khavda, Kutch (West) superintendent of police Vikas Sunda said on Sunday.

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“The injured were rushed to hospital in an ambulance, but all seven succumbed to their injuries,” Sunda added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday, Modi said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kutch, Gujarat. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased were identified as Saurabh Singh Negi, around 30, his wife Savita, around 31, and their three-month-old daughter Sivika; Rajesh Singh Rawat, around 35, and his seven-year-old daughter Rakshita; and Rinki Nitin Gosai, around 30, and her four-year-old daughter Vamika. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased were identified as Saurabh Singh Negi, around 30, his wife Savita, around 31, and their three-month-old daughter Sivika; Rajesh Singh Rawat, around 35, and his seven-year-old daughter Rakshita; and Rinki Nitin Gosai, around 30, and her four-year-old daughter Vamika. {{/usCountry}}

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Negi and Rawat were serving in the Indian Army and were posted in Bhuj. The two families had travelled to Kutch to visit the Rann and were returning when the accident occurred.

Sunda said an FSL team had examined the accident site and that further investigation was underway.