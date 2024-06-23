 Two CoBRA jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two CoBRA jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 23, 2024 05:28 PM IST

The incident took place around 3pm when the security personnel were on road opening party (ROP) duty and were advancing from Silger camp towards Teklagudam camp

Raipur: Two jawans of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

CoBRA is the elite guerrilla unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Police said the incident took place at around 3pm when the security personnel were on road opening party (ROP) duty and were advancing from Silger camp towards Teklagudam camp. Both camps come under the Jagadonga police station area.

Police said that the Maoists planted the IEDs to target the security forces at the Teklagudam road.

“The personnel of 201 CoBRA battalion were moving on a motorcycle and a truck when the blast took place. A jawan who was driving the truck and one another jawan (assistant driver) were killed in the blast”, according to the statement issued by Bastar police.

The deceased CoBRA personnel were identified as Visnhu R and Shailendra.

More details of the incident are awaited and a team is bringing their bodies to the nearest camp, said police.

News / India News / Two CoBRA jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Police
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
