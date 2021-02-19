Two cops killed as terrorists open fire in J-K's Srinagar, 2nd attack in 3 days

Two policemen died after being shot at by terrorists in Barzulla area of the Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, in the second attack in the last three days, officials said. The area was cordoned off following the attack at the police party and a hunt was on to nab the attackers after the force found CCTV footage of the terrorists.

#BarzullaTerrorAttackUpdate: Both the injured #policemen namely SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam attained #martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the #martyrs and standby their families at this crucial juncture. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/dP9jJrFPCd — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 19, 2021

Constables Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Suhail Ahmad were shifted to a hospital after being shot at by the unidentified terrorists where both of them succumbed to their injuries, police said. “We pay our rich tributes to the #martyrs and standby their families at this crucial juncture," the police tweeted.

#WATCH Terrorist opens fire in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir today



( CCTV footage from police sources) pic.twitter.com/FXYCvQkyAb — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and offered her condolences to the bereaved families. "This cycle of violence serves no cause and begets only misery," she tweeted after police confirmed the casualty of the attack.

Condemn the killing of two policemen in the Baghat attack. My heart goes out to their families & loved ones. This cycle of violence serves no cause & begets only misery. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 19, 2021

A restaurant owner's son was shot at and injured in Durganag area on Wednesday. The attacks come close on the heels of the visit of the 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries to J&K.

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on two unarmed cops. "What makes this attack even more reprehensible is that SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora were unarmed & shot in the back. Senseless & cowardly at the same time," he tweeted.

