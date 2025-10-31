Two held for chasing journalist driving back from work in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Friday said that they have arrested two persons for chasing a woman journalist, who was driving back from work in Noida. Police said that a case on charges of stalking, among other sections, was registered. (Representative Image/Hindustan Times)

According to the police, the journalist had overtaken the accused, who were on a scooter, on the Mahamaya flyover at around 12.45am.

As reported by HT, the men allegedly signalled her to stop, and when she did not, they continued to chase her. They also threw a heavy object towards her car, breaking the rear window.

“She overtook a scooty, after which its riders began to follow her and attempted to confront her,” the Delhi Police said in a statement. “Demonstrating courage and alertness, she did not stop and instead drove towards a safer location.”

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Shubham and Deepak, both residents of Dabri. The police said that the accused are being interrogated and further investigation is in progress.

How the two accused were tracked

According to the police, the journalist contacted the police helpline after reaching a safe spot near the Lajpat Nagar flyover at 1.27am.

“The local police team promptly reached the location within minutes to assist the caller and ensure her safety,” the police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered, and an investigation was launched to apprehend the accused.

“Multiple teams of PS Sun Light Colony, Special Staff, and AATS were formed to identify and trace the accused. CCTV footage from the route and nearby areas was meticulously examined, and intelligence from local sources was developed,” the police said.

“Within a short span, both accused were identified and detained. They have been found previously involved in a case under the Arms Act (FIR No. 44/2025, PS Dabri),” they added.