Journalist chased by men on scooter from Noida office to DND Flyway; one held

A journalist working with a news channel was allegedly stalked by two men on a scooter from her workplace in Uttar Pradesh's Noida till the DND Flyway on Thursday night. Police have apprehended one person in connection with the incident. Police said that a case on charges of stalking, among other sections, was registered.

The woman, a resident of South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, said that she left her workplace at night and was on her way home when two men on a scooter allegedly started chasing her.

The men allegedly signalled her to stop, and when she didn’t, they continued to chase her. Subsequently, the two allegedly threw a heavy object towards her car, breaking the rear window.

The woman continued to speed and eventually found a group of cab drivers in southeast Delhi from whom she sought help. She said she parked her car and then called the police, who came and took her statement.

Police said that a case on charges of stalking, among other sections, was registered.

“CCTV footage of the incident was checked, and it was found that the incident took place in Noida. One of the two men has been apprehended from his residence late morning on Friday, and he is being interrogated,” an officer said.

According to the accused, they were chasing her after she allegedly hit their scooter. However, their claims are being verified, the officer added.