Greater Noida West: Man runs over woman in Gaur City, arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested from CharMurti Intersection in Greater Noida West on Thursday for allegedly hitting a woman in her 30s while reversing his car in Gaur City , police said. The victim is undergoing treatment for her injuries, which include a head fracture, at a private hospital, said Shavya Goyal, additional commissioner of police (ADCP), central Noida. (HT Photos)

The development comes after a CCTV video of the incident from October 27 went viral on social media platforms. The woman suffered head injuries and is currently in the hospital.

The 19-second video captures a white SUV backing into a woman as she was crossing from behind the car at around 9:30 pm. A passerby can also been seen gathering people to help. HT could not independently verify the video.

Police identified the victim as Anju Agrahari, a resident of Gaur City 2, and the suspect as Tarun Mandal, a resident of Sector 12.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident. However, for now, it looks purely accidental. The victim is undergoing treatment for her injuries, which include a head fracture, at a private hospital,” said Shavya Goyal, additional commissioner of police (ADCP), central Noida.

The ADCP said, “The suspect has been identified as Tarun Mandal (40) who is a driver and a resident of Sector 12 in Noida,” On the complaint of the victim’s husband, a case was registered at Bisrakh police station.

The police apprehended the suspect near the CharMurti Intersection in Greater Noida West and recovered the car involved in the incident. The suspect has been booked under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 281 (rash driving) and 123 (endangering life or personal safety of others