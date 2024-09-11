Two injured in communal clash in Gujarat's Bharuch; 17 detained: Police

Days after stones were pelted at a Ganesh pandal in Gujarat's Surat, the state's Bharuch city also witnessed a violent clash between members of two religious communities, police said. On Sunday night, a clash had broken out between two groups after stones were pelted at a Ganesh pandal in the Sayedpura area of Surat Sept 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The cause of violence Tuesday night, according to police, was the installation of religious flags at a locality in the city.

“People from two different faiths had an altercation in the Gokul Nagar area. Our teams were immediately rushed to the spot and they dispersed the mobs. Two persons were injured in the stone-pelting,” PTI quoted Mayur Chavda, Bharuch's Superintendent of Police, as saying.

Chavda also stated that on the basis of the complaint given by members of one community, an FIR (First Investigation Report) was registered and 17 people from the other side were detained.

He added that during the disorder, a few vehicles, too, were damaged and the situation, currently, was under control.

The FIR is registered against 20 individuals in total, the SP noted.

The situation at Gokul Nagar, a mixed population locality, became tense as flags were being put up here in view of the upcoming Eid-e-Milad, PTI reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, the clash in Surat, the second-largest city of the western state, broke out after stones were thrown by six minors at a pandal of Lord Ganesha in the Saydepura area Sunday night.

The minors were detained and 27 adults were arrested for the melee.

Before that, police had to resort to lathi charge and use teargas in trying to locate the perpetrators. As many as 1,000 security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order in Gujarat's diamond hub.