50 individuals booked by police over communal clash at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police booked over 50 individuals in two separate cases for involvement in the communal clash at Kamgar colony in the Chikhalthana area on Wednesday. Police said that two religious groups confronted each other, resulting in a tense situation in the locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, a state transport bus was allegedly pelted with stones after an altercation between members of two communities over the volume of a loudspeaker at a temple at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

Police further said that two religious groups confronted each other, resulting in a tense situation in the locality. As per reports, one person was injured in this incident and no arrest has been made so far in this case.

Following the stone-pelting incident, tension escalated with the situation potentially turning violent. A team of Police under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Zone II) Navneet Kumar Kanwat arrived at the scene with heavy police force and brought the situation under control. Additionally, Riot Control Police and Rapid Action Force were deployed to control the situation.

Despite the initial tension and conflict, the situation remained relatively calm throughout the night, with no further incidents reported. Considering the gravity of the situation, police have registered two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) and booked over 50 individuals involved in communal clashes.

Manoj Lohiya, Commissioner of Police, (CP) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said, “A quarrel took place between members of two communities over the volume of a loudspeaker at the temple located in the area. The police intervened and the crowd was dispersed.”

A state transport bus was pelted with stones, another official from MIDC Cidco police station said. Following a complaint by a local resident, the MIDC Cidco police on Wednesday morning registered a case against seven persons, including a woman under Indian Penal Code sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 141, 143, 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and provisions of the Bombay Police Act, he said.

After a complaint by a constable, the police registered another case against two identified and 30-40 unidentified persons under IPC sections 141, 143, 427 (mischief causing damage) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the official said.

Reacting to the development, DCP Kanwat said, “In one FIR, a total of seven accused with 10-12 other individuals were booked. In an FIR lodged based on a complaint filed by police, two accused along with 40 other individuals have been booked, and the process to issue notices is underway.’

-With agency inputs