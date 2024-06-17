Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha town after communal clash

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Balasore town of Odisha after two communities clashed over suspicions of cow slaughter during religious celebration of a minority community on Monday. Police said prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area from Pir Bazar to Patrapada to prevent further escalation of tension (Representational Image)

Police officials said the members of both the communities clashed with each other in the communally-sensitive area of Sunhat in Balasore town after some locals found water in the drains turning red, which they suspected as animal blood. “Following suspicions of cow slaughter by one community, the other community confronted them which led to stone pelting. At least five persons were injured. Some vehicles were also damaged in stone pelting,” said Balasore superintendent of police (SP) Sagarika Nath.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The SP said prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area from Pir Bazar to Patrapada to prevent further escalation of tensions. No arrest or detainment has been made in this regard. The local unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has lodged a firs information report (FIR) in this regard alleging cow slaughter.

Expressing concern over the incident, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed the issue with Balasore collector and directed him to take strong action to bring the situation under control. “Odisha is a peace-loving state. The peace and order will not be allowed to be disrupted under any circumstances,” Majhi said, appealing to all to maintain peace and order by maintaining brotherhood.