Two labourers killed, two injured after crane collapses at construction site in Nagpur

Two labourers were killed and two others injured after a crane collapsed during dismantling work at a construction site in Nagpur on Friday, a police official said.

Nagpur: Security personnel at the site after a crane collapsed, leaving at least two labourers killed and two others injured during dismantling work at a construction site. (PTI)

The incident took place at 10:30 am, Zone III Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne said.

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The deceased have been identified as Vishwanath Kathane, a resident of Bhandara district, and Mukesh Nishad, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The two injured workers, who are from Jharkhand, have been admitted to Orion Hospital, he said.

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An accidental death (AD) case has been registered. Police will check if the incident was the result of a mechanical fault or human error, and whether the contractor and personnel at the site followed stipulated safety norms during the dismantling work, the official said.

"The police are examining the circumstances under which the crane collapsed. No CCTV footage is available from the location. The police are looking into this aspect," Madne said.

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The statements of government engineers supervising the work, MHADA engineers and personnel from the construction company will be recorded as part of the probe under a senior police inspector, the DCP said.

Police said the incident took place when construction work was being carried out for a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) project.