Two more Indian-flagged LPG ships exit the Gulf, tracking data shows

Two more Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tankers, Green Asha and Green Sanvi, have exited the Gulf carrying the fuel for the South Asian nation, according to ship tracking data on LSEG and Kpler. A bird flies near the Jag Vasant vessel transferring LPG at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid supply disruptions linked to the U.S-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Mumbai, India, April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas (REUTERS)

A third vessel, Jag Vikram, is still in the west of the Strait of Hormuz, the data showed.

The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran has all but halted shipping through the strait, but Iran says "non-hostile vessels" may transit the waterway if they coordinate with Iranian authorities.

Green Asha and Green Sanvi have crossed the Gulf area and are in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, the data showed, taking the total number of Indian-flagged LPG carriers that have traversed the Strait to eight.

India is gradually moving its stranded LPG cargoes out from the strait, with Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Elm and BW Tyr already reaching India.

India, the world's second-largest LPG importer, is battling its worst gas crisis in decades, with the government cutting supplies for industries to shield households from any shortage of cooking gas.

The country consumed 33.15 million metric tons of LPG, or cooking gas, last year, with imports accounting for about 60% of demand. About 90% of those imports came from the Middle East.

India is also loading LPG onto its empty vessels stranded in the Gulf.