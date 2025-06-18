Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi
Two people killed, three injured in landslide on Kedarnath trek route

PTI |
Jun 18, 2025 02:39 PM IST

Two persons died on the spot due to landslide that occurred at 11.20 am on Kedarnath trek route while three others, including a woman, were injured.

A landslide on the trek route to the Kedarnath shrine left two people dead and three other injured on Wednesday, police said. The landslide occurred at 11.20 am near Junglechatti ghat along the route with boulders rolling down the hillside hitting pilgrims and palanquin and porter operators, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akhay Prahlad Konde said. 

The movement of pilgrims along the Kedarnath route continues under police protection(HT File Photo)
The movement of pilgrims along the Kedarnath route continues under police protection(HT File Photo)

They fell into a gorge after being hit by the rubble of the landslide, he said. Police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation, he said.

Also read: Why the Kedarnath Yatra has become accident prone

Police and SDRF personnel as well as locals had a tough time pulling out the dead as well as the injured out of the gorge with the help of ropes. Two persons died on the spot while three others, including a woman, were injured. The woman sustained minor injuries while the seriously injured men were referred to a health centre in Gaurikund, the SP said.

The identities of the victims are being ascertained. The movement of pilgrims along the route continues under police protection, Konde said.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
