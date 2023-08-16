UAE astronaut wishes Indians on Independence Day; shares Delhi's shot from space

One of the first two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sultan AlNeyadi, who is on a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS), shared a breathtaking picture of India's capital New Delhi on Tuesday as he wished the country on the 77th Independence Day. The picture shared by AlNeyadi was shot during the night and showed Delhi lit up. With lights on across the city, the picture revealed a marvelous map of the national capital. (Twitter/@Astro_Alneyadi)

AlNeyadi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “To all Indians around the world, Happy Independence Day from the International Space Station! Sharing with you a capture of India's capital, New Delhi, from space.”

In his post, AlNeyadi also wrote ‘Namaste’, a greeting, in 11 Indian languages including Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi.

The picture shared by AlNeyadi was shot during the night and showed Delhi lit up. With lights on across the city, the picture revealed a marvelous map of the national capital.

The picture received over 240,000 views and over 7,500 likes. It was reposted by over a 1,000 people.

AlNeyadi's other India-related posts from space

This is not the first time AlNeyadi shared pictures from the space which were related to India. Earlier this month, he shared images of the Himalayas from space on Twitter. The pictures showed the snow-covered Himalayas set against a backdrop of clouds, creating a breathtaking scene that showcases the magnificence of nature from outer space.

“The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature,” wrote Sultan Al Neyadi while sharing the pictures on Twitter.

In June this year, AlNeyadi shared pictures of Cyclone Biparjoy. He said, sharing the pictures on Twitter, “Here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station.”

