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Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: ‘Have been warning about vote chori since 2017’, says Raj Thackeray at Mumbai protest

By Aryan Mudgal
Oct 4, 2026, 12:30:31 IST

Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are leading a joint protest rally in Mumbai, calling for the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are leading a protest rally in Mumbai. (Screengrab/HT Video by Anshuman Poyrekar)
Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are leading a protest rally in Mumbai. (Screengrab/HT Video by Anshuman Poyrekar)

Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led a protest rally in Mumbai, calling for the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 4 Oct 2026, 12:29:14 PM IST

    Thackeray brothers Garjana Morcha LIVE: Raj Thackeray says been warning about ‘vote chori’

    Thackeray brothers Garjana Morcha LIVE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray said he had been warning about ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) through EVMs and voter lists since 2017-18.

  • 4 Oct 2026, 12:25:08 PM IST

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Congress leader targets BJP, ECI at Mumbai protest

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said Rahul Gandhi had been raising allegations of “vote theft” by the BJP, with the “help” of the Election Commission of India, for the past few years.

    He added that two election commissioners had now “exposed the alleged irregularities" by CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

    (Inputs from Saurabha Kulshreshtha)

  • 4 Oct 2026, 12:19:26 PM IST

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: NCP (SP) leader slams BJP

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said the BJP's “dictatorial rule will face its first defeat” in Maharashtra.

    (Inputs from Saurabha Kulshreshtha)

  • 4 Oct 2026, 12:17:41 PM IST

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Raj, Uddhav Thackeray reach BMC headquarters

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have reached the BMC headquarters.

  • 4 Oct 2026, 12:16:09 PM IST

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: NCP (SP) leaders arrive on stage

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and PWP leader Jayant Patil have arrived on stage.

  • 4 Oct 2026, 12:08:02 PM IST

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Protesters gather in large numbers for Mumbai march

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: A large number of supporters of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray gathered near Metro Cinema.

    The two leaders are leading a joint protest march towards the BMC headquarters, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

  • 4 Oct 2026, 11:56:31 AM IST

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Uddhav, Raj Thackeray lead march in Mumbai

    Thackeray brothers protest LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are leading a protest rally, calling for the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

    The Congress and NCP (SP), which are allies of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), are also backing the protest.

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