Uddhav should think if his surname is Thackeray or Gandhi, says Shiv Sena's Shaina NC

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2025, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the Yoga Sangam theme, which aims to unite people from diverse backgrounds. She also appreciated the Ministry of Ayush for introducing Yoga Samavesh, an initiative that brings together different groups. Shaina alleged that Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray was allegedly aligning with Rahul Gandhi's ideology.(ANI)

"I'd like to applaud Prime Minister Modi for launching the theme of Yoga Sangam, which unites people from all backgrounds. The Ministry of Ayush has also introduced the Yoga Samavesh this year, which brings different groups together. International Yoga Day marks a global celebration worldwide with a theme of Yoga for One Earth and One Health...", Shaina NC told ANI on Saturday.

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

Shaina attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, stating that while Eknath Shinde's faction of Shiv Sena practices what they preach, Shiv Sena (UBT) follows the Congress party. She alleged that Uddhav Thackeray left the foundational ideology of the party, which was given by Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shaina took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray, stating that he should think whether his surname is Gandhi, for allegedly aligning with Rahul Gandhi's ideology.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to comment over Eknath Shinde - but they don't realise what Eknath Shinde says, he does. On the other hand, it's Shiv Sena (UBT), and what they say is the thought of Congress. They left their foundational ideology, which Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray gave... Uddhav Thackeray should think that his name is Uddhav Thackeray or Uddhav Gandhi, as he is pushing the ideology of Rahul Gandhi...", Shaina NC told ANI

Earlier, marking International Yoga Day with a political twist, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde took a veiled jab at his rivals, referring to his 2022 rebellion as the "bada Yoga" (big yoga) that changed the course of Maharashtra's politics.

Highlighting the day his faction split from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Shinde quipped that June 21 marked the beginning of a "marathon yoga" session that, in his words, brought political stability and development to the state."

'21 taarikh ko hi humne bada Yoga kiya tha,'" Shinde quipped, referring to the dramatic split in Shiv Sena that toppled Uddhav Thackeray's government. Speaking to ANI, Eknath Shinde said, "'21 taarikh ko hi humne bada Yoga kiya tha (splitting of Shiv Sena into two factions), wo marathon Yoga tha". That Yoga began in Mumbai, and because of that, on June 21, Maharashtra has changed a lot; we are seeing development here. Our government has been working for the people. Devendra Fadnavis and I are working in this direction under the guidance of PM Modi and also Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

The party founded by Bal Thackeray, known as Shiv Sena (UBT), split in June 2022 when Eknath Shinde rebelled, leading to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. Since then, the two factions have been locked in a bitter battle.