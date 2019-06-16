In Ayodhya, Uddhav Thackeray asks PM Modi to bring ordinance on Ram temple

A day before the first sitting of the 17th Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has reiterated his party’s demand for a law to enable construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“We have a strong government at the Centre under Modi ji, so law must be enacted to construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya”, said Uddhav, after offering prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple Sunday morning.

He was accompanied with his son Aditya and 18 newly-elected MPs of his party.

Shiv Sena maintains Thackeray is fulfilling the promise he made in November to visit again after elections.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena had criticised its ally, the BJP, for allegedly putting the Ram Temple issue on the back burner. BJP has maintained that it remains committed to construction of the Ram Temple at the earliest.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP have formed an alliance in Maharashtra that goes to polls later this year.

But Sena has maintained that Thackeray’s visit should not be seen through the electoral lens.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath had also visited Ayodhya last Friday to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla (infant Ram) temple and reiterate his party’s support for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed site.

The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is in the Supreme Court. SC had formed a 3-member panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla for finding a solution through mediation. The panel was given eight weeks to complete the process.

