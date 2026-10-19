Alappuzha , Keralam Minister M Liju said on Monday that the UDF government would unveil a new liquor policy by November, replacing the one framed by the previous LDF government.

UDF govt to announce new liquor policy by November: Keralam minister

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In a video shared by the Excise minister's office, Liju said discussions on the new policy were nearing completion and the government was consolidating suggestions received from various stakeholders.

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"The Excise department has almost completed discussions for formulating the policy. Discussions were held over four to five days," he said.

The minister said consultations involved anti-liquor committees, anti-drug organisations, liquor industry workers' unions and people from various walks of life.

"All the suggestions received are being consolidated by the government. The final policy will be announced after consultations within the government and the UDF," he said.

He added that the policy would be announced either by mid-November or towards the end of the month.

The liquor policy has come into focus after the Excise department intervened at the last minute to stop a bakery in Chalakudy from selling horti wine, an alcoholic beverage produced through the fermentation of tropical fruits and agricultural produce.

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{{^usCountry}} The previous LDF government amended the Foreign Liquor Rules in 2024, allowing licensed bakeries and shopping centres to sell horti wine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The previous LDF government amended the Foreign Liquor Rules in 2024, allowing licensed bakeries and shopping centres to sell horti wine. {{/usCountry}}

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A firm based in Chalakudy approached the Excise commissioner seeking permission to sell the beverage under the amended rules. The commissioner granted the licence in June this year after collecting the prescribed fee, officials said.

The firm recently announced plans to sell horti wine, bringing the matter to public attention.

The licence was subsequently suspended following the intervention of the Excise minister. The suspension order cited the ongoing process of formulating the current government's liquor policy.

The Excise department transferred Abkari Deputy Commissioner C K Anilkumar, who had handled the firm's application for the licence, officials said.

The Excise commissioner submitted a report to the minister this morning regarding the licence granted to the bakery, officials added.

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