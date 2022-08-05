UGC to ask universities to mark ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on August 14

Universities and colleges across the country will be asked to organise events to mark the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on August 14, officials at the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Friday.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day across the country to remember the "struggles and sacrifices of our people".

On Saturday, the higher education controller will write to all the universities and their affiliated colleges regarding the matter.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister announced last year to observe 14th of August as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of millions of Indians during the partition in 1947 and the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said.

Kumar said the UGC is going to ask the higher education institutions to organise programmes such as academic discourses, seminars, exhibitions and similar events in remembrance of the tragedy of the partition of India.

“The commission is writing to the universities and colleges to sensitise students and on the sacrifices made by the people of India and their sufferings during the partition. It is important to encourage students, staff and faculty members to participate in the observance of ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ in large numbers,” he said.

The UGC will not issue any suggestive list of events, and universities can organise any programme of their choice based on the theme, Kumar added.

While announcing the initiative, the Prime Minister had last year said, “May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, and disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.”

Soon after the announcement, the Union home ministry also issued a gazette notification stating, “The Government of India declares 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering faced by the people of India during the partition.”