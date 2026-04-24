‘Ulta latka kar...’: Amit Shah’s warning to TMC 'goons' ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that during the first phase of polling in West Bengal, 'goons' linked to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party stayed off the streets, and issued a stern warning ahead of the second phase scheduled for April 29. Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves as he arrives during a public meeting in Balagarh as part of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 (ANI)

The first phase of polling was held across 152 constituencies in West Bengal on Thursday, with around 92.35% voter turnout by 11 pm. This marked the highest-ever percentage in West Bengal since Independence, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said.

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Some clashes were reported in parts of Bengal, including flare-ups in parts of Murshidabad, Birbhum, Cooch Behar and Dakshin Dinajpur. Crude bombs were allegedly hurled, and candidates of both parties faced attacks, even as security forces were deployed in large numbers.

Amit Shah's warning Amit Shah, in a post on X, warned the ‘goons’ of CM Mamata Banerjee not to come out in the second phase of polling. “Main gundo ko bolta hoon, doosre phase mein bhi bahar mat aana, warna ulta latka kar seedha kar dunga.” (I tell the goons, don't come out in the second phase either, or else I'll hang you upside down and straighten you out), he wrote.

As voting in phase I concluded, Shah also congratulated the voters of the state for casting “historic votes” and “shattering all records of participation in the grand festival of democracy.”

Also read: Bengal phase 1 at 92%, Tamil Nadu at 85% as Assembly polls close with record turnout

He also congratulated the Election Commission and brave personnel of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), along with the West Bengal police.

Throughout the campaign in West Bengal, Amit Shah has targeted TMC, highlighting the ‘corruption’ and ‘hooliganism’ in the state. In another post earlier on Thursday, he shared a symbolic video of a sunset to suggest that TMC's "time of corruption and hooliganism has set."

Sharing a post on X along with a sunset video, Shah wrote, “The sun of the TMC's corruption and hooliganism has set.”

Also read: Ink on lotus symbol, BJP candidate chased: Bengal elections are not for beginners | Phase 1 voting wrapped

Violence in Bengal elections While the polling remained largely peaceful compared to previous elections in the state, sporadic incidents of violence were also reported.

In Birbhum's Kharisaol, allegations were reported that votes cast for the TMC were being registered in favour of the BJP, triggering protests and a temporary halt in polling. In Naoda, stones were allegedly hurled at the convoy of AJUP leader Humayun Kabir, leading to clashes between rival supporters and a baton charge by central forces.