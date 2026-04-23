Ink on lotus symbol, BJP candidate chased: Bengal elections are not for beginners | Phase 1 voting wrapped

Phase 1 voting for West Bengal assembly elections 2026 on Thursday saw dramatic events, including sporadic incidents of violence and assaults on candidates. Voting began for 152 constituencies across 16 districts of West Bengal began at 7 am on Thursday. BJP candidate from South Dinajpur manhandled allegedly by TMC workers on Thursday (PTI)

While the initial hours remained peaceful, a scuffle broke out between TMC workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad. Humayun Kabir was visiting the area where a crude bomb hurling incident was reported on Wednesday. Track Bengal elections April 23 live updates

Hours later, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate was seen being chased in South Dinajpur.

The Bengal battle is primarily a BJP versus incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC) contest, with the former trying to achieve its long-sought goal of unseating the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Bengal elections | Key highlights from Phase 1 voting -Humayun Kabir ‘attacked’: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir on Thursday said that he was "suddenly attacked" by TMC supporters in Murshidabad after he visited the Nowda area over the crude bomb incident. Crude bombs were hurled late on Wednesday night at Nowda area, ahead of the first phase of polling in West Bengal. "The public will give a reply to TMC. Their 'goondagiri' will end on 4th May 2026. I was suddenly attacked. At the time when my people gathered to take action, the police lathi-charged them. Additional SP Majeed Khan should be suspended. He is the real criminal and TMC dalal [broker]" news agency ANI quoted Kabir as saying.

-BJP candidate chased: Hours after the above incident, a BJP candidate from South Dinajpur was seen being chased and manhandled allegedly by TMC workers even as a security person tried to protect him.