West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi urges women, youth to vote in large numbers as Phase 1 polling underway

As chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is seeking reelection, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to unseat its rival from power.

The political temperature in Bengal simmered up during the last 48 hours of campaigning as both the Trinamool and the BJP took out rallies and launched attacks at each other. At an election rally at Dum Dum in the eastern fringes of Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee, accusing her party of using "infiltrators as a vote bank". Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused Shah of disrespecting women through how he addressed Mamata Banerjee as 'Ayeee Didi'.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been in focus all throughout the campaigning in West Bengal. The process reportedly led to the deletion of over 60 lakh to 90 lakh names, reducing the voter base from around 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore.

Just as Bengal heads to the first phase of elections today, some key FAQs answered:

-Which are some key seats to watch out for? Some of the key seats are Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee is facing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Kharagpur Sadar, where BJP's Dilip Ghosh will fight TMC's Pradip Sarkar, Murshidabad, where BJP's Gouri Sankar Ghosh and TMC's Shaoni Singha Roy are once again facing off, and Baharampur, where Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is attempting a comeback.

-How many voters in Bengal? Over 3.22 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes today in West Bengal.

-How many seats did BJP secure last time? In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 77 seats and is making a renewed push to oust the Trinamool from power. However, the TMC has asserted that the BJP would finish even lower this time, winning not more than 50 seats.

-When will the phase 2 polls take place? While 152 constituencies head to polls today, the rest of the 142 seats will vote on April 29, with results scheduled for May 4.