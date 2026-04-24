West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Phase 1 sees record voting; Amit Shah issues 'will hang upside down' threat for 'goons'
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: The first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal concluded on Thursday with record-breaking voter participation of over 92 per cent. The second and final phase of voting will take place on April 29 in the state.
- 25 Mins ago'New era of good governance in Bengal': Amit Shah after phase 1
- 32 Mins agoAmit Shah's ‘ulta latka dunga' threat to TMC 'goons'
- 51 Mins agoAmit Shah to address nation at 10 am
- 55 Mins ago41 arrested for violence
- 56 Mins agoRecap of phase 1
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: The ongoing elections in West Bengal are among the country’s fiercest, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aiming to unseat the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after 15 years in power. The first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal concluded on Thursday with record-breaking voter participation. Despite a significant revision of electoral rolls that saw lakhs of names removed, voters turned out in historic numbers....Read More
Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that these were the highest polling percentages recorded in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence.
In West Bengal, the 152 constituencies involved in this phase saw a turnout of 92.35% by late evening. This is the highest level of participation for these specific areas since at least 2011.
Deleted names fail to deter voters
Even with nearly 10% of names deleted from the voter lists in these seats, the absolute number of people who voted, 33.2 million, exceeded the totals from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The highest activity was seen in Murarai at 96.95%, while Mekhliganj recorded the lowest at 82.12%.
This high engagement has led both the ruling parties and the opposition to claim they are on the path to victory. For chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the opposition BJP, the election is a high-stakes battle following a political firestorm over the recent voter list revisions.
Limited relief for excluded voters
Despite the strong voter turnout, a large number of people were unable to vote due to a controversial "logical discrepancy" category used during the revision of electoral rolls. While 1.4 million people sought help to get their names back on the list before the first phase, judicial tribunals cleared only 139 people.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: 'New era of good governance in Bengal': Amit Shah after phase 1
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: After phase 1 saw a record voter turnout of 92%, Amit Shah “congratulated” the voters of the state for “casting historic votes in the first phase” and “shattering all records of participation in the grand festival of democracy.”
“I also congratulate the Hon'ble Election Commission, the brave personnel of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and our West Bengal Police for ensuring the most peaceful and secure voting in the history of Bengal. This is the clarion call of a new era of good governance in Bengal,” the home minister wrote on X.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah's ‘ulta latka dunga' threat to TMC ‘goons’
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: After the phase 1 voting on Thursday, Amit Shah launched a strong attack on Mamata Banerjee's TMC.
“Today, in the first phase, Didi’s goons didn’t step out of the house," he wrote on X. “I tell the goons, doosre phase mein bhi bahar mat aana, warna ulta latka kar seedha kar doonga. (Don’t come out in the second phase either, or else I’ll hang you upside down and straighten you out).”
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah to address rally at 10 am in Kolkata
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah will address an important issue related to the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections at 10 am in Kolkata, the BJP’s West Bengal unit said.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: 41 arrested for violence
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Police across West Bengal arrested 41 people in connection with poll-related violence. About 570 others were taken into preventive custody.
The highest number of arrests was reported from Nowda (9), followed by Kumarganj (5). Murarai and Sainthia recorded 4 arrests each, while Dubrajpur saw 3 arrests.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Recap of phase 1 voting
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Phase 1 of the West Bengal elections saw a massive turnout but was marred by violence claims, clashes, and EVM glitches across districts like Malda, Murshidabad, and Dakshin Dinajpur.
The BJP alleged attacks on its workers and candidates, including Suvendu Sarkar, while the TMC countered with charges of provocation and unrest.
Incidents involving Humayun Kabir triggered further clashes, alongside reports of voter intimidation and disrupted polling.
Despite tensions, some areas saw smooth voting.
The polls also saw dramatic scenes. An elephant wandered near a polling booth in Jhargram and briefly disrupting queues. BJP workers and candidates were also allegedly being chased in parts of the state. In Dakshin Dinajpur, BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar was reportedly pursued and later manhandled by TMC supporters amid polling-day unrest.