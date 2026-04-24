West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Phase 1 sees record voting; Amit Shah issues 'will hang upside down' threat for 'goons'

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that these were the highest polling percentages recorded in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence.

In West Bengal, the 152 constituencies involved in this phase saw a turnout of 92.35% by late evening. This is the highest level of participation for these specific areas since at least 2011.

Deleted names fail to deter voters

Even with nearly 10% of names deleted from the voter lists in these seats, the absolute number of people who voted, 33.2 million, exceeded the totals from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The highest activity was seen in Murarai at 96.95%, while Mekhliganj recorded the lowest at 82.12%.

This high engagement has led both the ruling parties and the opposition to claim they are on the path to victory. For chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the opposition BJP, the election is a high-stakes battle following a political firestorm over the recent voter list revisions.

Limited relief for excluded voters

Despite the strong voter turnout, a large number of people were unable to vote due to a controversial "logical discrepancy" category used during the revision of electoral rolls. While 1.4 million people sought help to get their names back on the list before the first phase, judicial tribunals cleared only 139 people.