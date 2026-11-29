New Delhi, A proposed uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats could take the strength of the Lower House from 543 to 824, ensuring that no state or Union Territory loses its existing representation, sources said, citing a comparative analysis of possible delimitation outcomes.

Uniform 50 per cent seat increase may take Lok Sabha strength to 824, benefit all states: Sources more less

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According to the analysis cited by the sources, the existing allocation of Lok Sabha seats has been compared with two possible approaches to delimitation redistribution based on the 2011 Census and a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats for every state and Union Territory.

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The analysis shows that under the population-based model, several states with relatively slower population growth could see a reduction in their parliamentary representation. Tamil Nadu is projected to lose seven seats, Kerala five and Andhra Pradesh four, while Odisha and Punjab would also face a decline.

Deep Dive How would a uniform 50% increase change Lok Sabha representation? The proposal would increase each state and Union Territory’s existing allocation by 50%, rather than redistribute seats according to population. The Lok Sabha’s strength is projected to rise from 543 to between 816 and 824 seats, depending on how fractional seats are rounded. How would Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha seats change under the proposed formula? Tamil Nadu’s seats would rise from 39 to 59 under the uniform increase. In the analysis, a 2011 Census-based population redistribution instead projected a loss of seven seats for the state. Why is a uniform increase proposed instead of redistributing seats by population? A population-based redistribution could reduce representation for states with slower population growth, including states that have made progress in population stabilisation. The uniform increase would add seats for every state and Union Territory without reducing existing seat strength.

In contrast, the proposed uniform increase would ensure additional representation for all states and Union Territories without reducing their existing seat strength, the sources said.

Under the formula, Uttar Pradesh's representation would rise from 80 to 120 seats, Maharashtra's from 48 to 72, West Bengal's from 42 to 63 and Bihar's from 40 to 60.

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{{^usCountry}} Tamil Nadu, which is projected to lose seven seats under the 2011 Census-based redistribution, would instead see its Lok Sabha strength increase from 39 to 59 under the proposed formula. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamil Nadu, which is projected to lose seven seats under the 2011 Census-based redistribution, would instead see its Lok Sabha strength increase from 39 to 59 under the proposed formula. {{/usCountry}}

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The sources said the calculations were made by multiplying the existing allocation of seats by 1.5 and rounding up fractional figures. This would take the total strength of the Lok Sabha to 824.

The analysis seeks to address concerns that a purely population-based delimitation exercise could reduce the relative parliamentary representation of states that have made progress in population stabilisation, while ensuring an increase in representation across the country.

The southern states had expressed apprehensions that a population-based delimitation exercise could reduce their relative representation in the Lok Sabha, despite their success in controlling population growth.

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