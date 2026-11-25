Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s lotus symbol was bigger than him and that “everyone knows who is who”, when asked about the party’s chief ministerial face for next year’s assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

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Adityanath said all the BJP candidates, including him, will contest the polls on the party’s lotus symbol, which he said was paramount for them.

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“Everyone has to fight on the lotus symbol. I will also fight on the Lotus symbol. The lotus flower is everything for us. Who is who and who is not, that is known to all,” the chief minister said at an ABP News conclave.

His remarks came days after deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the BJP would seek votes on the lotus symbol rather than on the face of any individual leader.

“The BJP will seek votes in the 2027 assembly polls on the party’s symbol,” he said on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} At the conclave, Adityanath was also asked which seat he plans to contest next year. “I fight from Gorakhpurl; I have been fighting from that seat. Whatever the party decides, I will fight from there,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the conclave, Adityanath was also asked which seat he plans to contest next year. “I fight from Gorakhpurl; I have been fighting from that seat. Whatever the party decides, I will fight from there,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister dismissed speculation of a rift between National Democratic Allies (NDA) – the Nishad Party and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party – over the 2027 elections. “The NDA is not a crowd of separate parties pulling in different directions but one team that will sit across the table, talk face-to-face, and decide together,” he said.

“This serves as a message to the SP and Congress – wrestling isn't done this way; it happens face-to-face, with everyone sitting together at the table. There is no dispute here,” he added, in an apparent swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance that is reportedly facing hurdles over seat-sharing.

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He also targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over the latter’s proposed visit to Ayodhya, saying those who tried to sail in two boats would eventually drown.

"If the SP leadership had shown some wisdom in the 1990s, bullets would not have been fired at Ram devotees. They should now apologise to Ram devotees and Hindus," he said.

"Radhe Radhe is just the beginning; the time for Ram Naam Satya is approaching for the SP," he added.