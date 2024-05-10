UP case: NCPCR issues nationwide child protection directives

LUCKNOW: As a sequel to the case of 95 children being intercepted by a rescue team in Ayodhya who were travelling without any documentation or identification from Bihar’s Arariya to Saharanpur here, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has issued a letter to various departments of all states, warning against illegal transportation of children. It has also recommended the course of action when such cases come to light. The NCPCR has issued a letter to various departments of all states, warning against illegal transportation of children. It has also recommended the course of action when such cases come to light. (Pic for representation)

The letter, undersigned by NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and addressed to the state education departments, airport authorities, railway authorities and police commissionerates of all states, recommends that all stakeholder bodies look into adequate implementation of the CPCR (Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Act of 2005 and the Right to Education Act of 2009.

The letter further expounds on the evidence collected by government child protection bodies in UP, like recording statements of the children about how they were abused and subjected to child labour at the place they were being boarded. The NCPCR states that in such cases, the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 and Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code (exploitation of a person/child) may be applied.

In light of several such cases in the past couple of years, the one in UP being among the more prominent, the letter enumerates some recommendations for such cases involving the possible illegal transportation of children. The recommendations include ensuring that children aged 6-14 are enrolled in formal education and where funds are being raised in the name of children, the investigating officers invoke the necessary constitutional remedies (JJ Act and IPC). Additionally, the letter also holds accountable the district authorities and child protection units, who ought to be vigilant in their respective regions so that children do not cross state borders illegally and that the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and the Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPU) conduct routine checks in their areas.

The NCPCR has requested that a response of compliance be sent to the headquarters from all stakeholding parties of every state, by May 18.