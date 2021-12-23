UP elections: Modi to launch projects worth over 2,000 crore in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Thursday and launch multiple projects and schemes worth over ₹2,095 crore, his office said on Wednesday.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to his constituency in 10 days, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections next year. On December 13, he visited the city to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Among several projects, Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul (complex) at Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon area, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kashi region spokesperson Navratan Rathi said.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the dairy, spread over 30 acres, will be built at a cost of about ₹475 crore and will have a facility for processing five lakh litres of milk per day.

The project will empower farmers and milk producers of eastern Uttar Pradesh region, besides providing customers good quality products at affordable rates, Rathi said.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will also digitally transfer a bonus of about ₹35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with the Banas Dairy.

At Ramnagar, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Plant to make it energy sufficient, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also launch a portal and logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo, featuring logos of both BIS and NDDB quality mark, will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and will reassure the public about dairy product quality, the statement said.

In another effort to curb land ownership issues at the grassroot level, Modi will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record, “Gharauni”, under the Swamitva scheme of the Union ministry of panchayati raj, to over 20 lakh residents of the state, the PMO said.

Multiple urban development projects, including six projects for the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabagh, beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant at Ramna village and the provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under Smart City Mission will be inaugurated.

In the education sector, the Union education ministry’s Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around ₹107 crore, and a Teachers’ Education Centre at Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over ₹7 crore, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Residential flats and staff quarters at Benaras Hindu University and Industrial Training Institute, Karaundi will also be inaugurated.

For the health sector, Modi will inaugurate a project comprising doctors’ hostel, a nurses’ hostel and shelter home amounting to ₹130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre. He will also open a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation of the ₹49 crore Government Homoeopathic Medical College in Pindra tehsil under the Ayush Mission, the statement said.

In the road sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of two “four-to-six lane” road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi. This will improve connectivity to Varanasi and be a step towards resolving the problem of the city’s traffic congestion, the PMO said.

Modi will also inaugurate Phase-1 of a tourism development project related to Ravidas temple at Seer Govardhan, Varanasi.

Rathi said that all arrangements have been completed for the Prime Minister’s programme.