Varanasi: Ahead of polls, cops told to keep eye on criminals

VARANASI Commissioner of police (CP) A Satish Ganesh on Wednesday issued several instructions to police officials regarding preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and to conduct it in fair and peaceful manner.

Chairing a meeting of station house officers (SHOs), assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and other senior officers, Ganesh said that several police station in-charges were given stern warnings for laxity in work.

“Instructions have been given to them to ensure that license holders submit their firearms at the earliest. Besides, they have been asked to take strict preventive action against anti-social elements. The suppliers of illegal liquor and illegal weapons should be identified and arrested,” he said.

Thorough checking should also be done by visiting the houses of history sheeters, he said while instructing the cops.